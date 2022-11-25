New ‘Strange World’ Experiences Arriving at Disney Parks

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest film Strange World hit theaters this past Wednesday, but it is now making a new appearance in a unique way.

According to Disney Parks Blog, there will be several new Strange World experiences coming to the Disney Parks that will help Guests delve into this world in exciting, immersive ways, including an animation class, new photo ops, and even merchandising!

Disney California Adventure Park

From now until January 8 at California Adventure, you can learn to draw characters from Strange World, including Splat, a blue, mischievous character, as well as Legend, the dependable three-legged dog.

These classes, taught by Disney animators, will take place at the Animation Academy at the Disney Animation Building. There is no reservation needed for this experience, but you will need to check the Disneyland app for the schedule.

Disneyland Park

At Tomorrowland, Guests will find a dimensional backdrop to take photos with the character Splat. The backdrop gives the illusion of being in the mysterious “Strange World.”

Splat DPI PhotoPass

From now until January 8, Guests have an opportunity to take photos with Splat. Guests visiting Walt Disney World can participate in this PhotoPass opportunity at Magic Kingdom near the Tomorrowland entrance and also at Disney Springs.

Additionally, Guests on Disney Cruise Line can experience this offering on certain cruises until January 2.

Sneak Peek

This offering, which we’ve previously covered, is a sneak peek at certain scenes from Strange World. This experience can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Paris, and even Disney Cruise Line.

Merchandise

Besides these exciting opportunities at the Parks, there are even more opportunities to enjoy Strange World, especially through new merchandise. This merch is available on shopDisney and at certain retail stores like Walmart, Target, and even Amazon.

You can watch the cast from the film in the video below as they unbox some of these products:

Some of this merch includes the Disney Strange World Mini Figure Collector Set, which includes the characters from the film, including Searcher Clade, Meridian Clade, Ethan Clade, Jaeger Clade, Legend the Dog, Callisto Mal and the creatures Splat and Reaper.

Additionally, there is the Disney Strange World Ethan and Skiff Vehicle, which follows the design from the movie. The Ethan figure is 2.5 inches, and the skiff vehicle is 6 inches.

Another fun toy from this collection is the Disney Strange World Splat Plush. This sparkly blue plush is Splat, a colorful creature in Strange World.

One of the more practical pieces of merchandise is the Strange World Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw, which features the characters Searcher, Jaeger Clade, Ethan, and Splat in a colorful artwork display.

Of all these merchandise options, only the Splat plush and the stainless steel water bottle are available now on shopDisney. The others will be available soon on shopDisney as well as at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Publishing

In addition to these other offerings for Strange World, there are also several books coming out based on the film, including Disney Strange World: The Junior Novelization, Disney Strange World: The Deluxe Junior Novelization, Meet the Clades, Disney Strange World Little Golden Book, and So You Want to Be an Explorer!

What do you think of these Strange World experiences and items? Have you seen the film yet? Tell us in the comments below!