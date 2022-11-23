This ‘Strange World’ Character Is an Easter Egg

Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal) with dog Legend. Credit: Disney

Credit: Disney

In Disney Animation Studios’ latest, Strange World (2022), the adventurous Clade family embark on a quest to save their idyllic world of Avalonia, down into the depths of an unknown subterranean land.

The Clade family take a look at a whole new land from their airship in 'Strange World' (2022). Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios
Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

There’s dad Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal); teenage Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White); mum Meridian (Gabrielle Union); and a host of other refreshingly diverse characters making up their crack team of explorers.

Along for the ride is the family dog Legend: but did you know Legend’s name is a tribute to a member of the movie’s production staff too?

Director Don Hall has been candid about the fact his name comes from legendary and longtime Disney storyboard artist Burny Mattison.

strange world banner featuring clade family with backs to viewer
Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Speaking at a special Strange World Q+A and preview event at London’s British Film Institute, Hall recalled the moment he was convinced by the story team that the family needed a dog to make it complete.

And then when it came down to naming said dog, he recalled the story he also shared with D23 earlier this year:

“One day in a story meeting, Burny said to me, ‘You’re creating such a wonderful world, but you need something grounded to reality. You need a dog,’” Hall recalled. “So, we gave it some thought, and, sure enough, Legend was born.”

“Our nickname for Burny is ‘Legend’ because he’s a bona fide Disney Legend,” Hall continued, “That’s why we named [the dog] Legend. It’s all because of Burny that he exists—and steals every scene he’s in.”

The Clade family explore a strange new land in 'Strange World' (2022). Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios
Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Burny’s previous Disney credits include Lady & The Tramp (1955), Winnie The Pooh (2011) and Big Hero 6 (2014), so he has more than earned the nickname.

So when you go to see Strange World, remember than the adorable three-legged family pet is named after a Disney icon.

About Strange World:

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu, Strange World follows he legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.

