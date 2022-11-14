Guests Claim Disney’s Splash Mountain Is Too Wet, “Unpleasant”

Some Guests have voiced their concerns about a particularly wet Disneyland attraction.

Splash Mountain is one of the most beloved attractions in all of Disney Parks history and is currently located at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, as well as Tokyo Disneyland. Honestly, there may not be a more iconic ride in Disneyland, except for maybe the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

The attraction is based on the film Song of the South, which is extremely controversial as many deem it racist. Because of how controversial this film is, a retheme was announced for the attraction a few years ago, which would turn it into a ride based on Princess and the Frog (2009).

In fact, the movie is considered by many the most controversial and notorious film in Disney’s history.

Within the actual Splash Mountain attraction, Guests can spot many of the characters from Song of the South, including Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. At the end of the ride, Guests plummet down a 50-foot drop straight into a briar patch.

Of course, one of the biggest aspects of this specific ride is the water, and there’s lots of it. There are multiple signs around the attraction warning Guests that they will in fact, “get wet.” But recently, Guests started questioning how much is too much when it comes to water rides.

A confused and concerned Guest went to social media to ask a very important question: is Splash Mountain too wet? The full post reads, “I know it’s not called Spritz Mountain, but I feel like I was reading more and more about people getting ABSOLUTELY soaked and now that I’m here I’m seeing the evidence with my own eyes. What’s going on here?”

A few users agreed in the comment section, detailing their own personal stories of getting drenched while riding. One user said, “When I was there last month I saved it as my last ride of the night because I figured I’d be slightly uncomfortable after. What an understatement! It was like someone dumped a whole bucket of water in my lap! And that was on one of the small drops.”

Another user said, “Can confirm-on Sat the person in the way front was coming off the ride completely soaked! I was sitting and waiting watching people get off the ride and I saw multiple grown men speechless and drenched! It was pretty funny.”

Another user agreed, “I don’t have answers. Just came to agree that we got absolutely soaked and it was unpleasant (although we get we signed up for that).”

“We went in September and got absolutely drenched and it wasn’t even on the big drop. The entire front end of the log was submerged. We ended up walking back to our hotel room and changing because it was just too much. Never had this issue at WDW,” said another Guest. One Guest even likened the amount of water to being “waterboarded” because of their face mask. Aside from the amount of water in the attraction, Guests have been complaining about the sad state the ride has been left in, primarily with the version at Walt Disney World.

Of course, at this point, it wouldn’t make sense for Disney to fix all of these issues with a huge retheming coming up next year. Also, some of these are admittedly quite minor in the grand scheme of things. But it is still a little sad to see how much has been left in a state of disrepair. We Guess not everything can be “satisfactual”.

What do you think? Does Splash Mountain dole out too much water?