Recap: ‘Zootopia+’ Episode Two “The Real Rodents of Little Rodentia”

The second episode of Zootopia+, the new series of shorts expanding upon the world of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia (2016), sees the animal world embody the Real Housewives franchise in a tale following wedding drama.

This episode is told entirely in the format of Real Housewives-style reality TV, complete with camera confessionals and ‘authentic’ moments captured on screen. Fru Fru (Leah Latham) is preparing for her wedding and has gathered her bridesmaids. “I love my family, love my friends and I love my hair!” she proclaims, as we meet the rest of her wedding party. Each is a character unto herself, such as party animal ex-con Mandy, who just got out of prison.

They are debating who will be Fru’s Shrew Of Honor, but the role has already been decided: it will be childhood friend and cousin Tru Tru (Michelle Buteau), who arrives in dramatic fashion via miniature helicopter to steal the show. Fru is decidedly less than happy at Tru effortlessly stealing all the attention and taking charge but honors the promise she made when they were 6 that she would have the role.

The girls head to Klomfields Dress Store to find the bridal outfit, and naturally, there are some distinctly two-faced reactions to the dresses on display. Things escalate to the point of the polar bear security guards having to pull the ladies away from one another, with Fru rejecting Tru’s suggestion of a dress she brought for her to wear.

Fru storms off to enjoy some alternative retail therapy, but almost dies when she is nearly hit by a runaway giant donut. Luckily, Deputy Hopps intervenes and saves the day. The near-death experience makes Fru reconsider her attitude.

She reconciles with Tru, who reveals the dress she brought was Fru’s mother’s — a simple design, just like she wanted. Fru realizes family sometimes knows you better than anyone.

In a final scene, the girls take a deep sniff of a stunning Night Howler bouquet, enjoying the scent until the chemicals within the plant drive them into a frenzy. The camera cuts to black.

