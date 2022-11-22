Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed Down Indefinitely

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many magical attractions, but that doesn’t mean that they all stay open year-round.

Walt Disney World, known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” houses four incredible theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Guests can enjoy all kinds of fun attractions and rides, including iconic rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Expedition Everest, and many more.

But, if you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort soon, you should be aware of the attractions that are currently closed and don’t have a reopening date.

Magic Kingdom

There are currently five attractions at Magic Kingdom that are closed indefinitely and have not yet received a reopening date. The biggest of these include The Walt Disney World Railroad. The beloved railroad has been spotted testing several times now, but there still has not been any kind of update on when we might see it actually reopen for Disney Park Guests.

In addition, three meet-and-greets are still closed. These include Enchanted Tales with Belle, Meet Ariel at Her Grotto, and Pete’s Silly Sideshow. There are other Disney characters that you can meet in Magic Kingdom, but these three locations still remain closed.

In addition, the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.– also known as the Space Mountain gift shop– remains closed as construction continues for a refurbishment.

EPCOT

The American Adventures Pavilion closed indefinitely without much of a reason earlier this year. The area is still closed at the Disney Park, and there has not been an update on when it might reopen.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

One major attraction remains closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and that’s Voyage of the Little Mermaid. The popular entertainment show has been closed since the start of the pandemic, and there have been rumors of a mold infestation. At this time, it’s unclear whether Disney will ever reopen the show, as it has been completely removed from the Disney World website.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park recently closed for refurbishment, and Disney hasn’t announced when it will reopen. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park just reopened with new Frozen-themed decorations after being closed for the majority of the year.

Which of these Disney World attractions do you miss the most? Let us know in the comments!