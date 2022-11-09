Tropical Storm Nicole continues to have Florida theme parks on the lookout for the latest updates, modifying their operating schedules.

Tropical Storm Nicole continues its path toward Florida, and local authorities and residents continue to monitor the latest updates on the coming storm. In preparation for the arrival, several Florida theme parks have announced different updates and modifications to their operating schedules, with some closing their gates starting today, November 9.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort shared one of the newest updates, announcing that the theme park would remain open despite the coming storm, with some adjustments in operations. The official statement was shared through the Park’s social media channels. The announcement, as shared on Twitter (@LEGOLANDFlorida), reads:

Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in our area and for the safety of our guests and employees, LEGOLAND Florida Resort is adjusting park hours and operations on Thurs, Nov 10. Park hours on Thurs, Nov 10 LEGOLAND ® Florida Theme Park will be open from 12PM – 6PM.

Florida Theme Park will be open from 12PM – 6PM. Peppa Pig Theme Park will be open from 12PM – 5PM.

LEGOLAND ® Water Park will be closed on Thursday.

Water Park will be closed on Thursday. The Resort hotels will remain open and continue normal operations. We will continue to closely monitor the development and the path of the storm. Stay tuned to our social media channels for the latest Resort updates and learn more about our hurricane policy at LEGOLAND.com/hurricane. Stay safe, play well and we’ll see you soon!

This information is also available on the official LEGOLAND Florida Resort website. These updates represent a two-hour delay from the regular Park operating hours for LEGOLAND Florida Resort and Peppa Pig Theme Park, which run regularly from 10 am to 5 pm.

It is essential to point out that this information is available as of this article’s publishing and can be updated by theme park officials anytime should weather conditions change in the area.

Earlier today, Inside the Magic reported on SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announcing closures. SeaWorld’s announcement followed those released by Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you posted on the latest updates on LEGOLAND Florida Resort and all Florida theme parks as the area braces for the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole.