Florida Theme Parks Issue Important Tropical Storm Nicole Update

A group of Florida theme parks has issued an important update regarding their Park operations as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the area.
As Florida residents and authorities continue to monitor the latest updates on Tropical Storm Nicole, several popular theme parks in the area have announced a cease in operations in preparation for the coming storm. The newest update was shared by SeaWorld Orlando: “Following the latest updates on Tropical Storm Nicole, SeaWorld Orlando will close on Wednesday, November 9th at 3:00 PM and on Thursday, November 10th.”
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, announced similar changes to the theme park’s schedule, stating that the Park would remain closed on Thursday, November 10. Aquatica Orlando shut its doors today, November 9, and will remain closed tomorrow, November 10.
These Florida theme parks are all owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, which issued the following statement during these troubling times:
Important Tropical Storm Nicole Update
Following the latest updates on Tropical Storm Nicole, Aquatica Orlando will be closed on Wednesday, November 9th. Aquatica Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Thursday, November 10th. The parks intend to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Precautions are in place following the park’s comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time. We will continue to monitor the storm and guests are encouraged to check back here and follow our social media channels for updates.
All date-intended tickets for November 9 (at Aquatica Orlando) and November 10 (all parks) have been extended through December 31, 2022.
No updates were shared regarding operations at Discovery Cove, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s unique all-inclusive day resort, which is often included in these statements.
It is essential to mention that this information is available as of this article’s publishing. These schedule changes can be modified by SeaWorld officials anytime, as the company continues to monitor the latest updates on Tropical Storm Nicole, meaning that the closures for these Florida theme parks could be extended if weather conditions worsen.
Hopefully that will not be the case and SeaWorld, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando will be able to welcome Guests again on Friday, November 11 as stated in the Park’s announcement.