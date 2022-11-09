Florida Theme Parks Issue Important Tropical Storm Nicole Update

A group of Florida theme parks has issued an important update regarding their Park operations as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the area.

As Florida residents and authorities continue to monitor the latest updates on Tropical Storm Nicole, several popular theme parks in the area have announced a cease in operations in preparation for the coming storm. The newest update was shared by SeaWorld Orlando: “Following the latest updates on Tropical Storm Nicole, SeaWorld Orlando will close on Wednesday, November 9th at 3:00 PM and on Thursday, November 10th.”

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, announced similar changes to the theme park’s schedule, stating that the Park would remain closed on Thursday, November 10. Aquatica Orlando shut its doors today, November 9, and will remain closed tomorrow, November 10.

These Florida theme parks are all owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, which issued the following statement during these troubling times:

Important Tropical Storm Nicole Update