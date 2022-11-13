The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its replacement for Robert Downey Jr., according to the latest reports.

Disney ended Phase Three of the MCU in dramatic fashion with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, just three years later, Disney is about to finish up Phase 4.

Phase Four began with the Disney+ Original WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) back in 2021. Following that, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) starring Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and recently, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) with Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) were released.

Now, Phase 4 is finishing up with the newly-released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) on November 11th and it seems that the studio has its answer for what will be happening next.

According to a report from Giant Freakin’ Robot, Marvel has found its replacement for Robert Downey Jr. in future adaptations of the Avengers.

RDJ was the leader of The Avengers in previous films, but as we said goodbye to him, there was a question as to who would be the next leader of the new generation of Avengers. It seems the answer to that lies in Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson.

Captain Marvel (2019) netted over $1 billion at the global box office and firmly cemented the cosmic-powered Avenger as a powerful force in the MCU. Captain Marvel would later play a pivotal role in the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame(2019).

While there have been questions about Larson’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward and plans on how to use her character, the report indicates that Larson’s character will be the next to lead the Avengers in its upcoming film, Avengers: Kang Dynasty in the summer of 2025.

The report reads:

“Anthony Mackie may be the new Captain America, but apparently it will be another captain taking the reins of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the next Avengers flick. Our trusted and proven sources have informed us that it will be Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, leading the eponymous team when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters in the summer of 2025.”

While Disney has not confirmed this to be true, it would smake sense, especially given recent comments about The Avengers from Kevin Feige.

Before Brie Larsen appears in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, we’ll be seeing her again next year in The Marvels.

What do you think of Brie Larson becoming Robert Downey Jr.’s replacement? Let us know in the comments!