Disney Leaning Into ‘Life Day’! Merch, Music and More!

George Lucas may have been done with The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978), but fans aren’t!

Arguably one of the strangest things to come from the Star Wars franchise (and that’s saying a lot), The Star Wars Holiday Special has become somewhat of a cult classic. Audiences watched as Chewbacca’s family of wookiees cooked, entertained themselves, and even made video conference calls to some of our favorite Star Wars characters, all without the main characters speaking a single word of anything but Shyriiwook.

All in all, it made for a strange viewing experience, so much so that the father of Star Wars himself, George Lucas has had very little (and even less of that positive) to say about it over the past 44 years. Taking that all into account, it might be a risky move for Disney, the owners of Lucasfilm since 2012, to capitalize on the obscure holiday that the wookiees were preparing for in the infamous special, Life Day.

Disney is doing it right. After canonizing the holiday as part of an offhanded line in the first season of The Mandalorian (2019), Disney is finally delivering on some long awaited merch, music, and background on Life Day itself!

Life Day Merch

Disney and Lucasfilm have really gone all out this year, with a whole section of Life Day merchandise, which has everything the Life Day observer could want! From a red robed Chewie plush, to ornaments, to your own fleece red robe, and light up Life Day orb, to stage your own ceremony just like the wookiees at the end of the special! All these can be found on ShopDisney, or in the Disney Parks, just in time for the holiday season.

Life Day Music

Maybe you’d like some music on while you’re following along with Chef Gormaanda (Harvey Korman), or just something to play while you work or study. The folks at Lucasfilm have provided some very relaxing Life Day Lo-Fi, which is sure to put any wookiee or humanoid in the holiday spirit.

A Brief History of Life Day

Maybe you’re in the dark on this whole Life Day thing, and you don’t have the 2 hours it would take to go through the Star Wars Holiday Special. Fear not, padawans! The good humanoids at Lucasfilm have prepped an entire page full of information, and references on the wookiee holiday that has swept the galaxy. Take a look at their webpage, and see what all the galactic fuss is about!

With so many ways to celebrate Life Day, there’s really no way to go wrong. So go out there, and grab your gear, gather your loved ones, listen to your Lo-Fi, and sing a Life Day carol or two. Above all, be sure to have a Happy Life Day!