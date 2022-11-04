Supply shortages have reached a popular nighttime offering at this Disney Park, causing it to alter its performances.

When Guests visit Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, or Hong Kong Disneyland, they have so much to see and do throughout the day. However, most Disney Parks worldwide offer the perfect way to close a magical day at the Parks with world-class entertainment offerings, using fireworks, video-mapped projections, water fountains, and even drones! However, a popular nighttime spectacular will sadly see its next performances affected by supply shortages.

As shared by HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) on Twitter, Momentous — Hong Kong Disneyland’s breathtaking nighttime spectacular — will perform without pyrotechnics and fireworks on November 7, 14, and 28 due to supply shortages.

Due to strong wind, #Momentous performed without pyro & fireworks effects on Monday. Also, Momentous will be presented without pyro & fireworks on Nov 7, 14 & 28 due to supply shortage. Full Video: https://youtu.be/vPHnxGwTxVU #hongkongdisneyland #hkdisneyland #hkdl #disney

Due to strong wind, #Momentous performed without pyro & fireworks effects on Monday. Also, Momentous will be presented without pyro & fireworks on Nov 7, 14 & 28 due to supply shortage. 🏰 Full Video: https://t.co/rxcgtjIt73#hongkongdisneyland #hkdisneyland #hkdl #disney pic.twitter.com/p6vrfjAp8I — HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) November 2, 2022

In addition, Momentous reportedly performed without pyrotechnics or fireworks on Monday, October 31, due to strong winds striking Hong Kong’s Disney Park. The strong winds and inclement weather caused Hong Kong Disneyland to temporarily close its gates due to a typhoon threat. You can read more about this closure by clicking here.

The official Hong Kong Disneyland website confirms these modified presentations and describes this breathtaking nighttime spectacular as follows:

The Most Magical Show on Earth has arrived. Are you ready for the most mesmerizing nighttime experience in Hong Kong? Prepare yourself for “Momentous,” an all-new nighttime spectacular at Hong Kong Disneyland. Beginning June 18, 2022, this much-anticipated show—filled with magic and light—will illuminate the night sky with about 20 minutes of music and memorable moments in one monumental journey. Due to a supply shortage, the Momentous show on November 7, 14 and 28 will not have pyrotechnics and fireworks effects. The show is available on selected days. Please refer to Park Calendar for the show time.

This is not the first time Hong Kong Disneyland has modified its entertainment offerings due to external circumstances, as earlier this year, Hong Kong’s Disney Park added different water fountains, sprinklers, and water hoses to the Park’s parades, entertainment offerings, and even character interactions to offer Guests a much-needed way to cool down and beat the summer heat. You can read about these modifications by clicking here.

You can click here to watch the full performance of Momentous at Hong Kong Disneyland without fireworks or pyrotechnics, as posted by HKDL Fantasy.

Would you like to visit Hong Kong Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!