Disneyland Resort Stops Sale of Annual Pass 1 Day After Return

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Just a day after resuming sales of its Magic Key passes, Disneyland has put a stop to one of the tiers. This was confirmed in a tweet by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

NEW: Disneyland has stopped sales of the Believe Key pass. Renewals will continue. DL official: “While we know this will be disappointing news to Disneyland fans, it’s important that we help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide.”

The Believe tier is the second highest tier, coming after the Inspire tier and above Enchant and Imagine. The pass was $1,099 and included discounts, unlimited PhotoPass downloads, and six Park Pass reservations. Renewals will still be available for the pass.

“With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration,” stated Disney upon revealing the news.

The two higher tiers of this program, the Dream Key and Believe Key, both sold out in November 2021, with the two remaining tiers, the Enchant Key and Imagine Key, becoming unavailable this May, in part due to the restriction these two last levels had when it came to available dates to visit the Park. For more on Disneyland’s Magic Key service, click here.

Guests attempting to purchase Magic Key passes been met with brutal queues, some of which have forced Guests to wait over 12 hours. It’s also important to note that Disney announced Annual Passes would be increasing when they do go back on sale at Walt Disney World.

The prices for Magic Key Passes can be seen below:

  • The Inspire ($1599)
  • Imagine ($449 – SoCal only)

Do you have any Annual Passes?

