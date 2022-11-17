“Pathetic,” Guests Stuck in 12-Hour Queues For Disneyland Passes

Disneyland has finally resumed sales of its Magic Key Annual Passes, and they’re proving to be quite popular.

“With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration,” stated Disney upon revealing the news.

It’s been a long journey with Disneyland’s Magic Keys, with all tiers of the Magic Key Program becoming unavailable to purchase on May 31.

The two higher tiers of this program, the Dream Key and Believe Key, both sold out in November 2021, with the two remaining tiers, the Enchant Key and Imagine Key, becoming unavailable this May, in part due to the restriction these two last levels had when it came to available dates to visit the Park.

However, for Guests attempting to buy the new passes, it’s been quite a struggle. We reported on how long the lines were back when they first came back, and things haven’t gotten any better.

Several Guests and Disney Park fans have revealed just how long the queue is for these passes:

This is wild. The Virtual Queue for Magic Key has been over 12 hours, and they’ve updated the site to indicate that certain passes may sell out soon. It’s 4:00am local time. I just can’t believe there’s this much demand

Twitter user Tom (@TWALTZ) stated they were past the 12-hour mark for passes:

We’ve officially passed the 12 hour mark in the Magic Key virtual queue lol. Most pathetic excuse for a Fortune 500 company ever.

The prices for Magic Key Passes can be seen below:

The Inspire ($1599)

Believe ($1099)

Imagine ($449 – SoCal only)

The Enchant Key ($699) remains unavailable for new sales.

In an interesting movie, Disney announced that Annual Passes would be increasing when they do go back on sale. As of right now, Disney does not expect to resume sales this year.

