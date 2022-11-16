Multiple Attractions Closing at Disney World For Several Months

Disney has just revealed that two EPCOT attractions will be closing for quite a while, both of which involve water.

EPCOT is known for its unique assortment of rides and attractions. Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Park now has both slow-moving attractions as well as high-speed thrill rides. Of course, who could forget the classic Living with the Land?

However, for Guests looking to really immerse themselves in nature, EPCOT features a few experiences you won’t want to miss. The Park offers a few in-depth encounters with water and the wildlife that inhabits it. Located inside The Seas with Nemo & Friends, EPCOT’s Seas Adventures is a great way to learn more about nautical life while enjoying an incredible experience only Disney can offer.

Unfortunately, these experiences will be going offline for quite some time.

Both EPCOT Seas Adventure tours will be unavailable starting on January 13, 2023 and will not return for several months. DiveQuest and Dolphins in Depth will reopen in “mid-March.” These closures are due to refurbishments, according to Disney.

With DiveQuest, Disney encourages Guests to “Immerse themselves in a scuba experience with guaranteed calm seas, no current, unlimited visibility, and incredible marine life and coral.” Take the plunge in a 5.7-million-gallon saltwater aquarium at EPCOT, and swim with over 2,000 sea creatures. Clear waters and the absence of currents afford you amazing views of sea turtles, reef fish, stingrays and sharks. DiveQuest costs $219 per Guest.

For Dolphins in Depth, Guests can expect a “fascinating and intimate 2-hour dolphin encounter.” During this 2-hour experience, you’ll talk to the experts who care for and work with these bottlenose dolphins every day. This experience is limited to a group of no more than 8 Guests per day. Dolphins in Depth costs $199 per Guest.

Have you ever done any of these experiences? Let us know!