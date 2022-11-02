Disneyland Guest Breaks Twitter With Iconic Gender-Bent ‘Hercules’ Costume

Posted on by Jess Colopy
A muscular woman in a brown Hercules dress, then another photo of the same woman holding and kissing a woman dressed as Meg.

Credit: @ClaireMax

Oogie Boogie Bash is a not-so-scary celebration of all things Halloween at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. This year, Guests brought out their best Disney Bounds for the spooky event!

One of those Guests was Claire Max, a social media personality and personal trainer. She and her partner visited Disneyland Resort dressed as Hercules and Megara from Disney’s Hercules (1997)! Max shared some photos on Twitter, explaining that she made her own costume:

I have often dreamed of a far off place
Where a hero’s welcome would be waiting for me
Where the crowds would cheer, when they see my face
And a voice keeps saying this is where I’m meant to be

I made this costume (and Chompy’s) in 1.5 days 😂

Max also shared this photo of herself holding her “Meg” at Disneyland Park:

I would search the world
I would face it’s harms
Till I find my hero’s welcome waiting in your arms 💖

The pair attended Oogie Boogie Bash as part of a group Hercules Disney Bound! From @ClaireMax:

The full crew, including Pain rocking the Air Hercs! #oogieboogiebash

The gender-bent Hercules even met someone just as strong as she is… Mighty Thor:

Look who I met

Fans went crazy for this Hercules! Some even suggested Max star as a female Hercules in a Disney live-action film. From @IncognatoDD:

If Disney ever does a live action remake, they better bring you on as a body double!

One shared a cheeky GIF from the film reading, “Honey, you mean HUNK-ucles!” From @spergalishus:

It may have been Oogie Boogie’s party, but this Hercules Disney Bounder was the star!

More on Hercules (1997)

Hercules
Credit: Disney

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, Hercules stars Tate Donovan (Hercules), James Woods (Hades), Danny DeVito (Phil), Susan Egan (Megara), Rip Torn (Zeus), Samantha Eggar (Hera), Matt Frewer (Panic), and Bobcat Goldthwait (Pain). From Disney:

In order to return home to Mount Olympus, Hercules needs to prove he can move from “zero” to true hero with Pegasus, the flying stallion, and Phil — a feisty personal trainer. Along the way, Hercules must match wits with Grecian beauty Meg and a comical hothead named Hades who, with the help of Pain and Panic, plans to take over the Universe.

What’s your go-to Disney Bound? 

