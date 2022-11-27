Disney Park Mysteriously Closing Several Hours Early Next Year

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have their choice of four incredible theme parks, two water parks, and an overflowing shopping center. From Magic Kingdom to Animal Kingdom and EPCOT to Hollywood Studios, Guests can expect a fun, immersive, and thrilling time.

However, the most popular Park has to be Magic Kingdom.

The Park boasts dozens of iconic attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, and the soon-to-be remodeled Splash Mountain. Unfortunately, for Guests visiting in January, the Park will be closing early.

When taking a look at the Park hours calendar, we noticed that Magic Kingdom would be shutting its doors several hours early in January of next year. Magic Kingdom will be closing at 4:30 p.m. on January 31, 2023.

We do not yet know why the Park is closing early, but we can assume it has something to do with a special event, either for executives or Cast Members. In the past, we have seen other Disney World Parks close early for various events.

Magic Kingdom was the first-ever Walt Disney World Resort theme park, and with Cinderella Castle greeting Guests as they walk down Main Street, U.S.A., U.S.A., it really is a magical feeling you cannot explain.

Aside from the magic that comes with the atmosphere, the attractions in the area create an immersive environment and experience for Guests. Magic Kingdom is the Disney World Park with the most attractions, so there is always something Guests can pick to ride next to on their visit. Magic Kingdom features a whopping 32 attractions, which truly means that you can be at the Park all day long and still have more to experience

Are you visiting Walt Disney World in January?