Disney Park Mysteriously Closing Several Hours Early Next Year

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Main Street cinema at magic kingdom

Credit: Disney

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have their choice of four incredible theme parks, two water parks, and an overflowing shopping center. From Magic Kingdom to Animal Kingdom and EPCOT to Hollywood Studios, Guests can expect a fun, immersive, and thrilling time.

However, the most popular Park has to be Magic Kingdom.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Related: Disney Genie+ Prices Drastically Fall After Record High

The Park boasts dozens of iconic attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, and the soon-to-be remodeled Splash Mountain. Unfortunately, for Guests visiting in January, the Park will be closing early.

pirates-caribbean
Credit: Disney

Related: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Walt Disney World

When taking a look at the Park hours calendar, we noticed that Magic Kingdom would be shutting its doors several hours early in January of next year. Magic Kingdom will be closing at 4:30 p.m. on January 31, 2023.

We do not yet know why the Park is closing early, but we can assume it has something to do with a special event, either for executives or Cast Members. In the past, we have seen other Disney World Parks close early for various events.

Disney Halloween Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Magic Kingdom was the first-ever Walt Disney World Resort theme park, and with Cinderella Castle greeting Guests as they walk down Main Street, U.S.A., U.S.A., it really is a magical feeling you cannot explain.

Aside from the magic that comes with the atmosphere, the attractions in the area create an immersive environment and experience for Guests. Magic Kingdom is the Disney World Park with the most attractions, so there is always something Guests can pick to ride next to on their visit. Magic Kingdom features a whopping 32 attractions, which truly means that you can be at the Park all day long and still have more to experience

Are you visiting Walt Disney World in January?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!