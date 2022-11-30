Disney Pushes Boundaries, Brings Hard Liquor to Another Restaurant

At Walt Disney World, beer and wine have been staples of various Magic Kingdom table service restaurants for almost a decade at this point, though some Guests have been hoping to get some stronger drinks for a long time.

This wish was granted very recently, as the Resort revealed some boozy new concoctions earlier this year at the Jungle Skipper Canteen.

Now, another Magic Kingdom restaurant is now serving mixed drinks with liquor. At The Crystal Palace, Guests used to only be able to order wine and beer but this is all changing. The Crystal Palace now has specialty cocktails for Guests looking to sip on something a little stronger during their day at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Here’s a comprehensive look at the new cocktails being served at The Crystal Palace.

Last Word ($18) – Fords Gin, Green Chartreuse Liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, and Lime Juice garnished with Luxardo Cherries

– Fords Gin, Green Chartreuse Liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, and Lime Juice garnished with Luxardo Cherries Jack Rose ($13.50) – Laird’s Applejack Brandy, Hibiscus Grenadine, Lemon Juice, and Lime Juice

– Laird’s Applejack Brandy, Hibiscus Grenadine, Lemon Juice, and Lime Juice Bloody Mary ($14.50) – Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Bloody Mary Mix garnished with Cucumber, Grape Tomato, and Green Olive

The Crystal Palace is a glimmering greenhouse that offers a delectable buffet-style meal sure to please the entire family. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Dine in Victorian splendor in this greenhouse-inspired Crystal Palace, idyllically set on Main Street, U.S.A. A Splendid Dining Experience Inspired by Victorian greenhouses of the late 1800s, The Crystal Palace brims with light, topiaries and tropical palms. It’s an enchanting spot to dine in the heart of Magic Kingdom park with views of Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. Our friends from the Hundred-Acre Wood will be taking a break from greeting Guests, but the restaurant remains a perfect location to celebrate with family and friends.

A Bountiful Buffet