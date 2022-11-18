Disney Parks Outpace Competitors, Winning Several Awards

Earlier this week, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) held its annual expo, which took place in Orlando, Florida. This conference and expo is an opportunity for those in the amusement industry, including theme parks, zoos, museums, aquariums, and science centers, to connect with and learn from leaders in the industry, as well as take a look at what new products, experiences, and trends are occurring in their respected industry.

This year’s conference events took place from November 14-17, and the trade show ran from November 15 until today. One of the exciting events that took place during this expo was the awarding of the IAAPA Brass Ring Awards, which recognize leaders in this industry for excellence in areas such as food and beverage, new products, live entertainment, and more. Needless to say, as one of the more notable entertainment leaders, Disney won several of these awards.

Disney Parks won several of the IAAPA Brass Ring Awards, proving once again that they are an outstanding leader in this field. Below is a complete list of the awards that Disney won, in their respective categories:

Live Entertainment Excellence Category

Most Creative Property-Wide Event, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, Annual Attendance More Than 1 million Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebration

Most Creative Multimedia Spectacular Walt Disney World Resort, Harmonious

Most Creative Halloween Haunt, Show, or Experience Hong Kong Disneyland, Let’s Get Wicked

Most Creative Christmas/Holiday Show Disneyland Paris, Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas

Best Theatrical Production, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, With Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million Disneyland Resort, Tale of the Lion King



Games and Merchandise Excellence Category

Best Apparel Item Disney Global Product Creation, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cassette Player Shoulder Bag

Best Hard Good Item Disney Global Product Creation, Halcyon Starcruiser Training Lightsaber Hilt

Best Plush Item Disney Global Product Creation, Groot Scented Plush



Food & Beverage

Best New Menu Item, Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million The Ganachery at Disney Springs, Chocolate Mighty Thor’s Hammer



Besides these incredible awards, Disney was involved in the expo, holding two EDUTours, in which IAAPA Members had the chance to learn about the behind-the-scenes of a particular Disney attraction, including technology usage, creative development, and marketing tactics. In addition, they were able to go to the actual location to learn more and experience it for themselves. This year’s EDUTours led by Disney were Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Disney’s Blizzard Beach.

Do you think the entertainment or products that were nominated are award-worthy? Share your thoughts in the comments!