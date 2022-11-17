Concerning Update Might Delay Daredevil’s Next MCU Appearance

Alaqua Cox’s Echo might be in serious trouble, according to a new update on the project.

Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo first appeared in Jeremy Brenner’s Hawkeye last year as she was the niece of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and tried to take Renner’s Clint Barton down. Unlike other criminals, Echo was doing this not for Kingpin but for herself, as she wanted justice for her father’s death by Ronin.

Echo did manage to see her uncle before the series ended, and her last encounter with Kingpin left fans shocked as she shot the crime boss at point blank with a gun. In the comics, this action temporarily blinded Kingpin but placed Echo in a dangerous spot.

Now, fans will see how this decision will affect the young super hero, but she won’t be alone in this adventure. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will be involved in the series, and it should provide some more fun encounters with Echo included.

Phase Five will be starting soon, and even though the Multiverse Saga will be handling different things with Kang the Conqueror, Marvel wants to continue exploring the criminal underworld with street-level super heroes. This includes Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, Daredevil, and even Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Echo is set to debut next year, but the Disney+ show is reportedly facing some problems.

Lizzie Hill from the Cosmic Circus did report that she heard from her sources that the series might be facing some problems that concerned the reporter:

I’ve been hearing things lately, from previously reliable sources, that make me very very concerned about #Echo. Previous Marvel prods have been reported to have problems but have come out ok, so I generally don’t get that concerned, but… I am concerned. Hoping I’m wrong to be.

It’s worth noting that while Hill points out that Marvel has had problems with other MCU shows and has been okay, that doesn’t mean Echo will follow. She clarified later that the situation wasn’t about Alaqua Cox or Charlie Cox, or D’Onofrion having schedule conflicts:

Some clarification, tho I still can’t be too specific rn, sorry, but my understanding is the issues I’m hearing about (and others) with #Echo are with the production itself. Not the character, actress, or even the Daredevil/Kingpin stuff.

If Echo’s production is in trouble, fans shouldn’t worry about the show being scrapped. If anything, Marvel would delay the project altogether, which would be disappointing, but not surprising. Currently, Marvel has so many projects in development delays are inevitable. Sadly if Echo gets delayed, it would probably cause a few other projects like Daredevil: Born Again to be delayed as Echo probably needs to release before Daredevil returns with his own show.

