A central theme park in California was forced to shut down due to inclement weather, restricting its experiences for the day.

As California continues on flash flood watch, Knott’s Berry Farm decided to shut down operations today, November 8, restricting the experiences available for Guests. As announced by Park officials, Knott’s Berry Farm will remain closed today, Tuesday, November 8. The California Marketplace — the Park’s shopping and dining district — will remain open until 2 pm local time today, closing almost six hours earlier than its regular schedule.

The announcement was made through the official Knott’s Berry Farm social media channels and is now stated on the theme park’s website. The statement, as shared on Twitter (@knotts), reads, “Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm is closed today (Tuesday, November 8). The California Marketplace will remain open until 2pm.”

Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm is closed today (Tuesday, November 8). The California Marketplace will remain open until 2pm. pic.twitter.com/K2n2d6OpG3 — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) November 8, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for a portion of Southwest California, including Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. This watch will be in effect through Wednesday morning as flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Per the National Weather Service:



Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Rainfall rates will increase this morning with periods of rainfall rates around one-half inch per hour between 9 AM and 6 PM, Brief periods of rainfall rates of one-half to three-quarters of an inch per hour are possible.

The National Weather Service advises residents in the area to prepare for potential flooding impacts and stay updated with information from local authorities.



Earlier this year, Knott’s Berry Farm faced a similar situation when inclement weather forced the California theme park to shut down all its attractions for the first hours of the Park’s operating day, disappointing many Guests who were at the Park that day. You can read more about that incident by clicking here.

Both of these closures, today’s and the one mentioned above, are enforced by Park officials keeping the health and safety of Guests and employees as a top priority, as the operation of most rides could be affected by the weather, creating potentially hazardous situations.

Per the official Knott’s Berry Farm website, the Park will resume its regular operating schedule tomorrow, November 9. However, this information can be updated anytime if the weather conditions don’t improve in the area. Inside the Magic will update you if further changes are made to the Park’s schedule.

