Bob Iger’s Stance on Saving Splash Mountain

The days are numbered for the iconic attraction Splash Mountain, at least that’s what Disney fans expect.

Disney has announced that Splash Mountain would be closing permanently and that the theming for the ride would be changed to Princess and the Frog (2009), based on Princess Tiana, with a new name: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

However, a massive change has many believing that The Walt Disney Company could be somehow walking back its plans. Disney announced on Sunday night that Bob Chapek had been replaced with Bob Iger as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Iger was responsible for many acquisitions and much more when he was the CEO at Disney for nearly two decades, before electing to retire in 2020.

Now, with Iger back, there have been thousands of posts on social media, ranging from Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, that have called for him to “save Splash Mountain.”

However, what many fans may not remember is Iger’s stance against the attraction’s theming– the movie Song of the South (1946)– that has been hard and fast for quite some time.

“I’ve felt as long as I’ve been CEO that ‘Song of the South’ — even with a disclaimer — was just not appropriate in today’s world,” Iger said back in a 2020 interview. It’s just hard, given the depictions in some of those films, to bring them out today without in some form or another offending people, so we’ve decided not to do that.”

Iger was still serving as the Disney Chairman when the announcement was made in June 2020 that a retheme would be coming, meaning that he was still actively involved with the company and agreed with the decision that was being made.

While there may be certain changes that Iger wants to make in the future that could come to the Disney Parks, the truth is that he is not going to “save Splash Mountain.” There has already been an incredible amount of work to go into the new attraction, which is set to be introduced at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Could there be a spot for Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear in the future? Maybe, but it doesn’t seem likely.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take you along with Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, and their friends as they host a party at Tiana’s Place for the people of New Orleans. It’s up to you to help find the missing ingredient when this exciting new attraction opens in late 2024.

What do you think of the Splash Mountain retheme? Let us know in the comments below.