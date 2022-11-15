How to Do Your Birthday Right at Disney World

Birthdays are a special time of year, and what better place to spend them than at the Walt Disney World Resort? There are so many fun activities you can experience any time of year at the Disney World Parks, but some experiences, such as free goodies, are exclusive to your birthday!

We previously shared some birthday freebies that you can get at the Disneyland Resort, but what are some free items you can find at the Walt Disney Resort? Let’s take a closer look.

A new Tiktok from @perfectingthemagic shows Guests some interesting treats and freebies they can get on their birthday at Walt Disney World, specifically at Disney Springs and Magic Kingdom.

First, @perfectingthemagic shows us how we can find free goodies at Disney Springs, including a birthday cupcake at Sprinkles, coffee from Starbucks, a sandwich or other food item from Earl of Sandwich, and a pretzel from Wetzel’s Pretzels.

And at Magic Kingdom, you can find free birthday buttons and even get them personalized for $3 at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe. You might also be surprised at how many people say “happy birthday” to you around the Park!

Additionally, if you visit any restaurants at Magic Kingdom, make sure to note on your reservation that it’s your birthday, and be sure to tell the Cast Member at the host stand. Freebies are not guaranteed, but you never know!

In the comments section, @perfectingthemagic mentions that in order to redeem everything mentioned, except for the birthday button, it must be the exact day of your birthday. And, if you want to get the other free items at Disney Springs, you will need to sign up on each location’s website for the item redemption.

The poster also mentions some not-so-free bonuses that you can add to your trip to make it even more magical.

For instance, there is a fireworks dessert party that you can book for certain Wednesday and Saturday nights, where you can view the fireworks from Magic Kingdom while enjoying some delectable desserts on a ferryboat. This experience costs $57.89 for children ages 3-9 or $83.32 for all Guests ages 10 or older.

Additionally, there is a fireworks viewing cruise, where you can view either the fireworks show at Magic Kingdom or “Harmonious,” a production of water, lights, and pyrotechnics, at EPCOT. This is a private event that costs $400 and can seat up to 10 Guests.

Have you ever celebrated your birthday at a Disney Park? What was your favorite experience? Tell us about it in the comments!