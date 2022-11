Celebrities visiting Disneyland Resort often employ VIP services for convenience and to avoid getting mobbed by other Disney Park Guests. Fans have spotted dozens of celebrities with VIP Tour Guide Cast Members, including Kylie Jenner and TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio.

Famed actor Andy Garcia, however, took a different approach to simplify his Disneyland Resort visit. Garcia’s daughter Alessandra shared some hilarious clips of the actor enjoying his day at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure to the popular Afroman song, “Because I Got High:”

“A day at Disneyland with my dad,” Garcia wrote, likely implying that the Academy Award-nominated actor visited the Disney Parks under the influence.

Fans adored the video, which showed Garcia on “it’s a small world,” Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!, and other Disney Parks attractions.

“Where do I sign up for the ‘Andy Garcia takes me to Disneyland Experience’? Take all my money. 🥰,” @halfassedly wrote.

“I don’t know how I ended up here when there’s only 100 likes but I’m down for stoney baloney Andy Garcia at Disney,” @its.with.an.ey said. (The video now boasts over 20,000 likes.)

Garcia’s career began in the 1980s when he starred in The Untouchables (1987) alongside Sean Connery, Kevin Costner, and Robert De Niro. Some of his famous work includes Stand and Deliver (1988), Internal Affairs (1990), The Godfather Part III (1990), and Ocean’s Eleven (2001).

Most recently, Garcia starred in Rio 2 (2014), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), The Mule (2018), and Father of the Bride (2022). He has received a Latin Grammy Award, multiple ALMA Awards, and a “Best Actor” award at the Boston Film Festival for his role in At Middleton (2013). In 1995, Garcia was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Garcia is also an outspoken activist for his home country, Cuba. He shares four children with his wife, Marivi Lorido, including actress Dominik Garciá-Lorido and Alessandra, who shared this video of her dad.

Have you ever spotted a celebrity at Disneyland Resort?