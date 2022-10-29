Redditor u/digitalbutreal shared her conflicting situation after seeing herself wrapped in a family drama caused by a family trip to Disney. While she didn’t specify if her family was traveling to Disneyland Resort in California or Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, her desire to have an amazing first visit to the Parks is understandable, though her family thinks otherwise. Her complete story reads:

I’m a 29 y/o F in a relationship with a 31 y/o M. We have been dating for almost 4 years and this trip has been in the making for 2 years. I have been completely on board to go up until recently. The trip is to celebrate the 5th birthday of my boyfriend’s niece. I am backing out because the niece’s mom will be 7 months pregnant at the time of the trip. I think her pregnancy will impede the fun that everyone has on the trip. I also worry about her health with all the walking. I have never been to DISNEY and I want my first time going to be AMAZING. I don’t want to stop and rest every time the pregnant lady gets tired or needs a break. My boyfriend cannot guarantee me that we’re going to go off and have our own fun on this trip. We took a trip a couple months ago to a much smaller amusement park and we occasionally had to stop to accommodate the pregnant lady. I’m not interested in doing that on this trip. My boyfriend thinks I am being selfish. He says this trip is not about me, it’s a family celebration to celebrate his niece. He does not think I am being a supportive partner in this situation. I must add that this trip is already paid for [by my boyfriend]. I told him I would try to get my Disney tickets refunded and we can use the flight credits another time. He’s still upset that I am backing out. He’s upset that I made the decision without talking to him first. He said there was no compromise. He said that I am turning down a fully paid for DISNEY trip because the trip ‘may’ not go my way. Am I being selfish? AITA because I don’t want my first time at DISNEY to be a potential flop?

The post has racked up over 2.6k upvotes and 1.3k comments, most of which commented that the original poster was being selfish and entitled, criticizing her for taking this decision “being a 29-year-old woman,” despite taking responsibility for her choices and trying to mend the situation seeking a refund for her Park and plane tickets.

Very few users agreed with her wanting her first visit to a Disney Park to be an amazing experience and that taking this trip with her family could affect her experience, supporting her for expressing her concerns and commenting that the family was dismissing her opinion despite trying to politely back out of the trip.

While the original poster did not share the resolution of this situation, if it has reached one, she is definitely in a difficult position.