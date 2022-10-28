Man Makes Child Cry During Disney World Fireworks, Confrontation Ensues

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

No matter what Disney Park you’re visiting– whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios– you’re sure to have plenty of options to enjoy your time.

At Magic Kingdom, one of the most popular offerings is the nighttime spectacular Disney Enchantment. Though hardcore Disney fans are excited for the Disney World fireworks show to be retired in favor of the returning Happily Ever After, thousands of Guests still gather around Cinderella Castle and down Main Street, U.S.A. each night to enjoy the show.

However, a recent incident during Disney Enchantment left a child in tears.

A Disney Park Guest shared that he and his wife had waited two hours for Disney Enchantment. Just as the show was about to begin, a family began making their way through the crowd.

“Just then, I heard a sigh and a mutter of “a**holes” coming from behind me. I looked around to check it out,” the Guest said.

That’s when the father caught his eye and said, “Maybe you folks could let the kids enjoy the show? They can’t see the castle from behind all of these adults.”

The Guest said there were a variety of factors that led him to say “no.” First, he said they were already “flush against a line that no one was allowed to cross. Second, the man didn’t just want to his youngest through to stand in the front, he wanted to let his entire family through. In addition, he shared that his wife had never been able to do anything like visiting Walt Disney World Resort growing up, and he wanted to make sure it wasn’t going to get ruined.

“So, I told him that no one could get in front,” the Guest said. “That there was maybe room for his kid if she stood back far enough, but that there was a line on the floor. I also told him we had been here for a long time to get a good view and he should do the same. This enraged him. He started to say things like “people are cruel” and “what lovely people you folks are, I hope you’re very pleased with yourselves, a**holes.”

When the show started the Guest still made a gap for the young daughter alone, but that’s when the father also tried to push through. He was immediately in the area that Guests were not allowed to be in and a Disney Cast Member ordered him back inside the lines.

“His kid started crying,” they shared. “Dad spent the next 5 minutes loudly telling us that we were the reason she was upset, demanding we look at her etc. It was awful. The worst part was he started to step up the back of my heels and push so far up against me that I was struggling to stay up.”

The vast majority of people who read the story on Reddit shared that they believed the man and his wife weren’t in the wrong, as they had waited their turn to get a good view, and even attempted to give the young girl a spot so that she could see.

What do you think of this Disney World fireworks story? Let us know in the comments.