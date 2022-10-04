Small Fire Spotted Near Disney World, Smoke Seen Above Parks

Guests spotted a small fire near Walt Disney World.
Related: Guest Braves Hurricane to Ride Disney Roller Coaster Alone
When visiting Walt Disney World, you really never know what you may see. From political ad campaigns in the sky to fistfights in Fantasyland, be prepared for anything and everything.
Recently, a few Guests spotted a fire near the Walt Disney World property.
As you can see in the video shared below, the fire can be seen near Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
Is something on fire?
Related: Guest Grabs Chewbacca in Front of Kids, “Ruins” Magical Disney Experience
It’s a unique sight, to say the least, especially with Expedition Everest right next to it. While we do not have confirmation about what exactly this fire is, some users in the comments shared their theories on what this could possibly be. One user said:
“They are building a shopping center on 192 right behind Animal Kingdom Lodge. Likely from that development.”
Another said:
“looking at this again, it looks like the burn is along 192 – I’m not entirely sure then. Checking over the fire emergency calls nothing comes up, so I’ll stick with a burn pile of trees for a housing development”
At the time of publishing this article, we are not sure what the origin of the fire is.
If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! You can head over to Expedition Everest in Asia (when it is not under refurbishment) to visit the terrifying Yeti. Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on a real safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.