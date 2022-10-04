Small Fire Spotted Near Disney World, Smoke Seen Above Parks

Guests spotted a small fire near Walt Disney World.

When visiting Walt Disney World, you really never know what you may see. From political ad campaigns in the sky to fistfights in Fantasyland, be prepared for anything and everything.

Recently, a few Guests spotted a fire near the Walt Disney World property.

As you can see in the video shared below, the fire can be seen near Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Is something on fire?

It’s a unique sight, to say the least, especially with Expedition Everest right next to it. While we do not have confirmation about what exactly this fire is, some users in the comments shared their theories on what this could possibly be. One user said:

“They are building a shopping center on 192 right behind Animal Kingdom Lodge. Likely from that development.” Another said: “looking at this again, it looks like the burn is along 192 – I’m not entirely sure then. Checking over the fire emergency calls nothing comes up, so I’ll stick with a burn pile of trees for a housing development” At the time of publishing this article, we are not sure what the origin of the fire is.