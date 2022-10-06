Behind the Scenes Secrets of Disneyland Resort’s Halloween Event

Every year, Disney Parks attendees delight in seeing the new changes in the scenery at the Disneyland Resort around Halloween, from the giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin at Main Street, U.S.A., to Mickey and his pals dressed in Halloween costumes, to the décor at the Haunted Mansion Holiday attraction. But one of the main festivities Guests look forward to the most is Oogie Boogie Bash, a special ticketed night-time event at Disney California Adventure Park, where Guests can dress up in costumes, watch a parade, go trick-or-treating, and even find some fan-favorite villains around the Park.

But how often do Guests get to go behind the scenes to learn how experiences like this are made? This weekend, fans have an opportunity to do just that with “An Oogie Boogie Afternoon.”

This Sunday, October 9, head to the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, California, where you will get to hear from a panel of members from Disney Live Entertainment and Walt Disney Imagineering, including Jordan Peterson, the event’s creator and show director; KC Wilkerson, media and lighting director; and producer Jennifer Magill. The panelists will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the beloved annual Oogie Boogie Bash event.

After the panel discussion, attendees will enjoy a screening of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ the 1993 stop-motion film that inspired Disney’s Haunted Mansion Holiday attraction, as well as the Oogie Boogie Bash celebration.

Tickets are $30 and include the panel discussion, the film screening, an event lanyard, and poster. VIP tickets are available for $45, which include a reserved seating area, regular popcorn, and fountain soda, in addition to the lanyard and poster that comes with the regular tickets.

For more information on this event and to purchase tickets, visit the Frida Cinema’s website.

Have you been to the Oogie Boogie Bash at The Disneyland Resort? Share your experience below!