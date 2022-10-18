Disney Parks Are Aiming Their Sights at The Wrong Audience

A recent article mentioned that while bringing young children to the Disney Parks might be the most common practice, it’s not always the best idea. However, Disney might also be aiming their sights at the wrong audience.

While there might be a certain stigma toward adults who go nuts for Disney, Walt’s original vision for his park was not directed at children alone, but for the “oldsters” and teenagers as well. Just because something is labeled as a “family” experience or activity doesn’t mean it’s strictly for younger audiences. On the contrary, it’s plausible to argue that adults are the ones who get more enjoyment and excitement out of a trip to Disneyland and Walt Disney World on a regular basis.

There are definitely some skeptics out there already rolling their eyes at the idea of taking an adults-only trip to the Disney Parks, but they’re missing out on unique and magical experiences directed squarely at a grown-up audience. Disney might be directly aimed at kids and their parents, but they have more than enough love for those kids at heart as well. The truth of the matter that many still miss the mark on is that the so-called “Disney Adults” aren’t exactly a new phenomenon.

Beginning with such attractions as the forgotten Pleasure Island (later the Landing at Disney Springs), Disney began setting their sights on the grownups shortly after the construction of Walt Disney World in Orlando. By integrating nightclubs, shopping, and live entertainment venues, Disney began to expand their audience to older Guests who were able to enjoy and experience their particular brand of magic well past bedtime for younger visitors. Of course, that’s not to say that the theme parks themselves don’t offer a tremendous selection of activities for them to enjoy. Disney was even marketing to older guests as far back as the ’90s, and the same sentiments can still be felt today.

Nightlife, restaurants, and shopping are all well and good, but the primary reason for anyone (including adults) to visit Disney is the Parks. There are so many things to see, do, and experience that many guests frequently overlook due to traveling with Guests who might be too young or too small to enjoy. Kids have their Dumbo and Disney Junior Dance Party, but adults can thoroughly enjoy such attractions and events as Expedition Everest, various Star Wars events, and the famous Epcot Food and Wine Festival.. Even meeting the characters is a much more interactive experience for adults who want to treat their inner child to a little fun. No one’s ever too old to get a hug and a selfie with Mickey, right?

At the end of the day, anyone who says Disney is just for kids or that Disney Adults are a cringe-worthy fandom are simply wrong. The Parks weren’t designed for kids alone, but for adults to let their kid side out to play every once in a while. The Walt Disney Company, their movies, and their theme parks are something everyone should enjoy, and to slap some sort of age-limit on something like that simply wouldn’t be what Walt would want.

