Mickey Mouse to Star In Groundbreaking Disney Animation Project

Mickey Mouse, Minnie, and their pals will star in a first-of-its-kind Disney Animation project premiering soon!
Mickey Mouse has starred in countless Walt Disney Animation projects, including Steamboat Willie (1928), The Band Concert (1935), Brave Little Tailor (1938), Fantasia (1940), Fun and Fancy Free (1947), and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999). While Mickey’s appearance has changed a lot since Disney fans first met him, his timeless appeal and characteristic charm have made countless generations of fans fall in love with the beloved mouse.
Fans of the beloved character will surely be glad to hear that Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald, and Daisy will soon star in an all-new, first-of-its-kind project from Walt Disney Animation.
Mickey Saves Christmas is an all-new stop-motion Christmas special scheduled to premiere on November 27 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, and ABC simultaneously. The Christmas special will premiere on Disney+ the next day, November 28.
The synopsis for this project reads:
In this stop-motion holiday special, Mickey, Minnie, and their pals attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday.
Mickey Saves Christmas will have the talent of Bret Iwan (Mickey Mouse), Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse), Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck), Tress MacNeille (Daisy Duck), Bill Farmer (Goofy), Camryn Grimes (Mrs. Claus), and Brock Powell (Santa Claus).
This will be the first time Disney fans will see Mickey Mouse and his pals star in a stop-motion animation project. While Disney has already carried out a couple of stop-motion animation projects, the company has not dived into this animation style with its main character.
Perhaps the most notable example of Disney’s stop-motion animation is the 1993 cult film The Nightmare Before Christmas, from the creative mind of Tim Burton. The film’s success has made Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock, and Barrel — along with the citizens of Halloween Town — gain a massive following of all ages.
Disney is also working on a stop-motion animation series starring Duffy and his adorable friends, coming soon to Disney+.
Are you excited about the premiere of Mickey Saves Christmas this holiday season?