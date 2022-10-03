New ‘Iron Man’ Actor Rejected By Marvel For Lead ‘Black Panther’ Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Iron Man successor was initially passed on by Marvel Studios!

The MCU’s upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) is only about a month away — and the blockbuster coming from Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler will stage a grand send-off for Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa as the eponymous Black Panther.

Now, it’s come out that the MCU’s Iron Man successor initially faced rejection by Marvel Studios for the Black Panther movie.

Following the explosive ending of Phase Three’s Avengers: Endgame (2019) which saw the death and departure of beloved Iron Man/Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. and Captain America/Steve Rogers’ Chris Evans, fans have speculated on whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see new actors take on these iconic roles.

Now that the new Captain America actor slipping into the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan’s shoes has been confirmed, the only question left is who exactly will take on the Iron Man mantle — whether literal or spiritual — as the more ‘spiritual’ side hinted by Marvel Studios in Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

In fact, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon introduce the newest inclusion to the Iron Man franchise with the Tony Stark successor Ironheart/Riri Williams played by Dominique Thorne. Thorne’s Riri Williams will feature for the first time in the MCU in the ending chapter to Phase Four, November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Wakanda Forever will also star T’Challa’s sister Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Ayo (Florence Kasumba), members of Wakandan all-female special forces the Dora Milaje, T’Challa’s lover Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). The movie will also feature Winston Duke as M’Baku, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as antagonist Namor, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

According to The Direct’s coverage of Empire Magazine, it’s been revealed that Marvel actually passed on the “new Iron Man” actor at first — initially auditioning for the role of Princess Shuri — who is actually rumored to replace Chadwick Boseman as the new Black Panther.

Could Thorne have actually been the world’s “new Black Panther” instead of “new Iron Man”?

Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige had this to say about Ironheart’s role in the new Black Panther film:

What’s fun about Riri in this film is that she’s us. She’s an American coming into this world, and she represents the point of view of an outsider in a very interesting way.

Thorne also comments on her new Marvel role, praising Wakanda as a “haven for Black brilliance”:

There couldn’t be a safer runway for Riri to come into her genius and her superherodom than in the world of Wakanda, which is known as being a haven for Black brilliance. It’s us getting to know her as she’s getting to know this side of herself, and how she can potentially impact the world.

What do you think of the new Iron Man and potentially new Black Panther? Are you excited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Share your thoughts in the comments below!