Glitch Deletes Guests’ Coveted Dinner Reservation, Disney Refuses to Give it Back

Table Service Dining Reservations open to Walt Disney World Resort hotel Guests around 6 a.m. Eastern Time, 60 days before check-in. Thousands of Guests set alarms, ready at their keyboards or to dial the Walt Disney World Resort Guest Services hotline to book their dream meal, whether it’s a character dining or a luxurious dinner at Victoria & Albert’s.

Reddit user u/hannah_liz did everything right, waking up early to secure a wedding anniversary celebration at Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom. As their October vacation approached, the Guest was alarmed when their reservation suddenly disappeared from their plans on Walt Disney World Resort’s website and mobile app.

Thankfully, the Guest had a confirmation e-mail and contacted the Disney Park to resolve the situation. Unfortunately, they were shocked when the Disney Cast Member said nothing could be done about the glitch that removed their reservation:

“I never got an email that it was cancelled, it’s just gone. My Disney planner (who is amazing) called Disney IT and got pushed around to different departments, to no avail.”

“I hear all the time about Disney going above and beyond to make things right for their guests, I can’t believe that this happened through no fault of our own and we’re just told to figure it out ourselves with no help or apology or anything,” the devastated Guest wrote.

Many Walt Disney World Resort fans told the Guest to visit Magic Kingdom Guest Services with their confirmation e-mail on the day of their reservation to see if any magic could be made.

“This just happened to my cousin two weeks ago. They still had the confirmation email and guest services were able to honor their reservation,” u/actuallivingdinosaur said.

Hopefully, the Disney Parks Guests will be able to celebrate their magical wedding anniversary at Be Our Guest!

More on Be Our Guest

This Beauty and the Beast (1991) inspired restaurant opened as part of New Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom in 2012. Greet the Beast as you delight in one of three impeccably-themed dining rooms. Make sure to try The Grey Stuff – it’s delicious! From Disney:

Enter the Beast’s enchanted castle for an unforgettable dining experience—bon appétit! Dine in Palatial Splendor

Feast on French-inspired fare in one of our elaborately themed rooms—straight out of the beloved Disney classic! Be Our Guest Restaurant is an expansive and elegant dining destination located at the foot of Beast’s Castle in Fantasyland. Whether you are enjoying lunch or dinner, you will experience an atmosphere made for memories. Royal Rooms for Loyal Subjects

Be Our Guest offers 3 meticulously imagineered dining areas, each designed to immerse our Guests in the heartwarming mystery and romance of Beauty and the Beast: The Grand Ballroom – Go for baroque in this magnificent ballroom with its high, domed ceiling, chandeliers and snow-laced Gothic arches.

– Go for baroque in this magnificent ballroom with its high, domed ceiling, chandeliers and snow-laced Gothic arches. The West Wing – Dine in the Beast’s mysterious West Wing study—if you dare—and perhaps you’ll even spy his enchanted rose.

– Dine in the Beast’s mysterious West Wing study—if you dare—and perhaps you’ll even spy his enchanted rose. The Castle Gallery – Get swept up in the romance of Belle’s private library, and inspired by the larger-than-life figures of Belle and Beast dancing. Each room is unforgettable.

