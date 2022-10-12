Fuming Disney Fans Get Revenge After Price Hikes

Disney prices are soaring once again, and the figurehead behind the company, CEO Bob Chapek, is getting the blame.

Chapek has been the subject of much criticism for quite some time.

Many Disney fans have blamed the CEO for the continued price increases at the Disney Parks, as well as other issues like a seeming decrease in maintenance in the Parks and the introduction of controversial services, like Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

Just after seemingly increasing prices for certain experiences a few months ago, Disney announced another round of price hikes this week that had fans fuming.

Disneyland Resort saw a significant price increase in its ticket costs, while both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort announced changes to the Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane systems, that will increase prices on more crowded days. If that weren’t enough, Disney also increased prices for food and beverages, as well as for special Star Wars experiences, like building a drone or lightsaber.

All of thes increases have caused many fans to be angry, including some lashing out at Bob Chapek and the company, in general.

A Tweet thread from last year has been trending recently showing Bob Chapek as several famous villains throughout movie and television history.

From the Wicked Witch in Wizard of Oz to Chucky, the thread paints a clear picture for what many fans think about Chapek.

Even Universal icons Michael Myers and Biff from Back to the Future made it into the memes.

This thread has become increasingly popular over the last day as fans seek to right wrongs that they believe have occurred in the forms of these price hikes.

Twitter account @TRVLtruth shared more things they think Disney could put prices on in the future.

$9 Ambient Music Fee#DisneyParks #Disneyland #WaltDisneyWorld $DIS @RobertIger pic.twitter.com/30Vde1MPX1 — TRVLtruth + Disney (@TRVLtruth) October 12, 2022

Another Twitter User @NitewingDuck shared their thoughts on the increasing Disney prices, as well.

Disney increasing their already egregious prices while currently fighting pay raises in Union negotiations sounds very on brand for the Mouse. I just wish this company treated their employees with the same “magic” they claim to sell to guests.

Disney increasing their already egregious prices while currently fighting pay raises in Union negotiations sounds very on brand for the Mouse. I just wish this company treated their employees with the same "magic" they claim to sell to guests. — Revenge of the Cir'Chris' Peanut (@NitewingDuck) October 11, 2022

Disney has not issued any official comments on the recent price increases at this time.

What do you think of Disney prices increasing? Let us know in the comments.

