Guests Spot Disney’s Splash Mountain Without the Water, Ride Emptied

The Disneyland Resort is filled with so many classic and iconic rides. From “it’s a small world” Peter Pan’s light, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Matterhorn Bobsleds, or Roger Rabit’s Cartoon Spin, Disneyland offers Guests some true quality themed Disney entertainment.

Possibly one of the most iconic attractions ever created also resides at Disneyland as well as Walt Disney World and this ride is sure to soak you, or is it?

The iconic ride is set for an extreme makeover very soon however. Few things are more talked about in the Disney community than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme would turn the quite “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme into a story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

The film has been effectively erased from Disney’s ever-expanding catalog of animated films, though with enough digging, you are sure to find it online. While slightly sad, we at Inside the Magic couldn’t be more excited for the new ride, now called “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which will be opening in 2024.

However, everyone knows that you’re bound to get wet on Disney’s Splash Mountain, no matter the theme. One Guest spotted the iconic attraction running without this key element recently and it is such a weird sight!

caught splash on water pump activation mode today.

As you can see, the attraction seemed to be activating one of its “water pumps.” This is not the first time we have seen is ride operate without water, juts going to show how amazing Disney Imagineering truly is.

