Splash Mountain, Indiana Jones and Other Rides Close at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort hit a rough patch Monday afternoon, with multiple rides and attractions going offline.

While Disneyland Resort is home to two iconic Parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Disneyland is filled to the brim with legendary rides and attractions. These rides include the Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, “it’s a small world”, Splash Mountain, and Peter Pan’s Flight, just to name a few. There are so many choices Guests can choose from that deciding on what to wait in line for may prove difficult, especially now that Guests have to deal with Disney Genie.

There’s a lot of Guests can look forward to when planning a Disney vacation. Unfortunately, one thing you need to prepare for is ride closures.

Ride closures are quite common at both Disneyland and The Walt Disney World Resort, but it’s not every day that nearly half of the attractions go offline at the same time at a Disney Park.

We noticed there were a ton of rides closed Monday evening at the Disneyland Resort. At the time of publishing this article, the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Rise of the Resistance, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Splash Mountain were all temporarily closed:

We aren’t sure what caused these rides to shut down temporarily, but it’s certainly not a good sign that so many “E-Ticket” attractions are unavailable at the same time. Disney is usually quick with getting attractions fixed so we hope these issues are resolved soon!

Some of these issues will hopefully be fixed after the Indiana Jones Adventure completes its refurbishment, which is scheduled to happen in November.

