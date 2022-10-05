Construction Walls Come Down at Disney’s “It’s a Small World” Attraction

in Disneyland Paris

A truly iconic attraction is slowly coming back to life following a months-long closure.

There is truly not a single attraction that compares to “it’s a small world.” Whether you love it or hate it, you can’t deny its impact on culture is immense.

“it’s a small world” is a classic Disney attraction featuring hundreds of dolls singing and dancing to the iconic song of the same name, “it’s a small world.”

The ride can be found at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.
The classic attraction, however, has been closed to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris since November 29, 2021, and will remain closed until later this year.

At the time of writing this article, the attraction had been closed for nearly an entire year. Unfortunately, sometimes rides must go through a scheduled refurbishment, meaning the ride will be unavailable for Guests on select days. Though it can be disappointing, this is necessary as Disney must ensure that the attractions are safe and in tip-top shape for Guests to experience.

Earlier this year, construction walls completely covered the ride building. However, the attraction is making significant progress. The ride is expected to reopen sometime in “Fall 2022,” but nothing has been confirmed yet.
However, it appears that the ride has been making significant progress as walls are coming down left and right.
You can see this in a tweet linked below from Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp):
The facade of “it’s a small world” is revealed even more today. There is only a small part of the tarp still present!

We are super excited to see that Disneyland Paris’ “it’s a small world” is approaching its grand reopening very soon, and we hope Guests visiting the European Park don’t have to wait much longer.

If you have never been on this iconic ride, Disneyland Paris describes “it’s a small world” as:

‘it’s a small world’: The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed

Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour hosted by the children of the world. From a colourful dock, climb aboard a cosy boat and set sail along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a 10-minute journey.

Amid a vibrant, multi-coloured backdrop exquisitely crafted out of papier-mâché, glitter and fabric, behold a cast of almost 300 traditionally dressed dolls from nearly every corner of the globe sing a simple song in their native language about universal harmony and dance. Travel to all 7 continents and, by journey’s end, see for yourself that it truly is a small world after all.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What did you think?

