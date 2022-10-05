Construction Walls Come Down at Disney’s “It’s a Small World” Attraction

A truly iconic attraction is slowly coming back to life following a months-long closure.
There is truly not a single attraction that compares to “it’s a small world.” Whether you love it or hate it, you can’t deny its impact on culture is immense.
“it’s a small world” is a classic Disney attraction featuring hundreds of dolls singing and dancing to the iconic song of the same name, “it’s a small world.”
The classic attraction, however, has been closed to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris since November 29, 2021, and will remain closed until later this year.
At the time of writing this article, the attraction had been closed for nearly an entire year. Unfortunately, sometimes rides must go through a scheduled refurbishment, meaning the ride will be unavailable for Guests on select days. Though it can be disappointing, this is necessary as Disney must ensure that the attractions are safe and in tip-top shape for Guests to experience.
The facade of “it’s a small world” is revealed even more today. There is only a small part of the tarp still present!
La façade de "it's a small world" se dévoile encore plus aujourd’hui. Il ne reste qu’une petite partie de la bâche encore présente ! 🚧 pic.twitter.com/3h4B4VPVg5
— Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) September 30, 2022
If you have never been on this iconic ride, Disneyland Paris describes “it’s a small world” as:
‘it’s a small world’: The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed
Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour hosted by the children of the world. From a colourful dock, climb aboard a cosy boat and set sail along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a 10-minute journey.
Amid a vibrant, multi-coloured backdrop exquisitely crafted out of papier-mâché, glitter and fabric, behold a cast of almost 300 traditionally dressed dolls from nearly every corner of the globe sing a simple song in their native language about universal harmony and dance. Travel to all 7 continents and, by journey’s end, see for yourself that it truly is a small world after all.