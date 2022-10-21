Man Spits on Young Girl, Accuses Her of Cutting Line at Disney World

According to a new report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old girl was spat on while waiting in line for one of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World.

The specific ride was Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios. The incident reportedly occurred on July 31.

The young girl was allegedly walking through the line of Guests with her father in order to meet back up with their party after getting separated. This lead to a verbal argument with the man in question, something that we have seen happen before between Guests.

The man was upset with these Guests, thinking they were trying to cut in line. The man then reportedly let the two pass him in line but proceeded to spit a mouthful of water onto the girl’s face shortly after. An even larger argument took place between the girl’s father and the man until Disney management was involved.

The two Guests did not end up pressing charges, but they did want to speak with a sheriff’s deputy to document the incident. The man admitted to law enforcement that he did, in fact, spit at the two Guests.

Rise of the Resistance Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an e-ticket attraction at Hollywood Studios and arguably the most popular ride in the Parks. When it comes to Lightning Lane costs, Rise of the Resistance has the most extensive price tag ranging up to $20.00 per person per ride, and they are always sold out in seconds each morning. Wait times tend to be around 4-5 hours at times.

