Disney Guest Services Takes 6.5 Weeks to Respond to Inquiry Only to Say They Can’t Help

Planning a Disney Parks vacation is complicated, and sometimes you need a little extra help! That’s where Disneyland Resort Guest Services comes in, offering chat, e-mail, and phone conversations with Disney Cast Members.

Like many other industries, the Disney Parks are vastly understaffed after reopening during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Guests report waiting hours on hold with Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort. However, for one Disneyland Resort fan this week, wait times hit an all-time high.

Reddit user u/boozername shared a screenshot of an e-mail inquiry they sent on August 19, in which a Disney Cast Member didn’t respond until October 3 – six and a half weeks later:

The Guest wanted to know if they could transfer their Oogie Boogie Bash tickets to someone else since they could no longer attend. To make things worse, when a Disney Cast Member responded, they were “unable to assist with your request using our email service.” The Cast Member recommended calling Disneyland Guest Services instead.

Naturally, the Guest had already called Disneyland Resort a few weeks prior after not receiving an email response. They were able to give their Oogie Boogie Bash tickets to family members with no problems.

“In the meantime, I called weeks ago and I was told that the name on the OBB tickets doesn’t matter,” they clarified in a comment. “You can change the name if you want, but it shouldn’t affect admission.”

Though long wait times are frustrating, we always recommend calling the Disney Park hotline or using live chat services for prompt assistance.

Have you waited long for a response from Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort?