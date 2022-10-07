Celebrate Halloween Onboard a Disney Cruise!

It’s almost Halloween, and you know what that means – new seasonal fun and festivities are happening at the Disney Parks, including Disney Cruise Line!

The Disney Parks Blog recently released more details on Halloween on the High Seas, which is a culmination of activities that will be occurring on Disney Cruise Line ships in 2022 and 2023.

It wouldn’t be a Disney Cruise without exciting activities! Some Halloween-specific happenings include the Mickey’s Mouse-querade Party, themed character meet and greets, costume contests, crafts, Halloween-themed movies playing on Funnel Vision, trick-or-treating, and special-themed food and beverages.

And with the recent release of the ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel on Disney+, it’s the perfect time to meet Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle Cow, and Daisy Duck, who are dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from ‘Hocus Pocus.’

Besides all the fun activities that are going on onboard the Disney Cruise Line during this spooky season, there is also a variety of décor present on the ships. One particular piece of enchanting new décor includes the new Pumpkin Tree.

Per Disney Parks Blog,

"Every Disney Cruise Line ship features a signature Pumpkin Tree in its atrium with a unique look and personality, and the tree on the Disney Wish features lighter bark, graceful branches and a mystical face, setting it apart from the rest. As the tale would have it, this enchanted tree – named Boo! – grew perfect gourds with the help of a Wishing Star at night, producing the perfect pumpkin that became the coach that carried Cinderella to the Prince's Ball."

These spook-tacular events are running throughout October, with new dates being set for 2023. Cruises are sailing from Florida, California, and New York.

Whether you sail on the Disney Wish, Wonder, Dream, or any of the other Disney Cruise ships, you can experience a spirited vacation during the Halloween season with a variety of entertainment, food, and experiences.

Visit the Disney Cruise Line website for more details.

Have you sailed on a Disney Cruise ship during Halloween on the High Seas? What’s your favorite part?