A young girl’s dream of visiting Disneyland Resort may come true very soon, thanks to an unconventional group of blue fairies.

Local Police in Avondale, Arizona, is currently holding a fundraiser to take a young girl known as Ana to the Happiest Place on Earth before she completely loses her sight.

As reported by FOX 10 Phoenix, Ana’s story began a few years ago when she was rescued from a situation that was far from a fairytale.

“There was a vehicle that was underneath some trees, so we went out and make sure,” said Beau Wagner, a K-9 handler with Avondale Police. “It was probably July. It was real hot. As we approached the vehicle, there was a female outside, and when we looked inside the vehicle, there were four kids.” Ana was among those four kids. “They were soiled, they were sweating profusely,” added Wagner.

While the incident that led to Ana’s rescue was not detailed, authorities stated that Ana’s biological mother was drug-dependent and unable to care for her children, which sparked a child neglect investigation, taking the child’s custody from her.

Ana was later adopted by Marcela Ochoa, who says her daughter loves her officer friends. “Avondale has essentially been there from the very beginning,” said Ochoa. “They’ve been amazing with her.”

Unfortunately, Ana was diagnosed with several disabilities, including being hard of hearing. In 2020, doctors also diagnosed Ana with Usher’s Syndrome. Per the National Eye Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health: