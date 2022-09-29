Select Guests will be able to enjoy the initial phases of Universal Orlando as the Resort begins a phased reopening process.

As Florida continues to assess the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, Orlando theme parks are still monitoring the weather and evaluating the condition of the Parks and Resorts to make the best decisions, keeping the safety of all Guests and associates as the top priority. While some Parks have decided to remain closed, one of the most important theme parks in Orlando has decided to begin a phased reopening tomorrow.

Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) has just announced that the Park expects to begin a phased reopening process on Friday, September 30, allowing access to portions of the Resort for hotel Guests only. This means that the general public will not have access to the Park just yet.

Universal Orlando has not announced the portions of the Resort that will be available, but surely the accessible areas will be the ones deemed safest for Guests to visit, whether that be Universal’s City Walk, Universal Studios Florida, or Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Operating hours were also not announced, but Universal stated that additional information would be shared on the Park’s website and social channels as officials had a better-established timeline.

Currently, Universal’s hotels remain operational as they focus on taking care of their Guests.

Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL), Universal’s high-demand Halloween event, shared the same statement on its social media. It is worth noting that several nights of Halloween Horror Nights were also affected by the forced closures due to Hurricane Ian striking Florida.

At the moment, there is no information on when Halloween Horror Nights will resume operations at Universal Orlando Resort, but surely an official announcement will be posted soon.

It is essential to mention that Universal officials can modify this information as necessary, especially if weather conditions change in the area. Inside the Magic will update you as more details on this phased reopening and the return of Halloween Horror Nights are released.

Walt Disney World Resort also announced a phased reopening earlier today, though not many details were shared by the Orlando theme park during the initial statement. You can read more about this by clicking here.

