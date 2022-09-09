Multiple Guests Report Unusual Formaldehyde Smell at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth. When Guests walk down Main Street, U.S.A., they smell fresh popcorn, roasted coffee, cinnamon-dusted churros, and sweet baked goods from Marceline’s Confectionery.

The last thing Guests expect to smell is a toxic chemical. However, multiple Guests reported smelling formaldehyde at Disneyland Park on Thursday. Starting around noon, Reddit user u/BoisterousAmoeba noticed the smell persisting from Space Mountain to the Monorail. The Guest said they’ve been visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure for a few days but first noticed the smell today.

u/neverkidding also visited Disneyland Resort and agreed. “I smelled formaldehyde on the monorail this morning and I thought I was going crazy!!!” they wrote.

Another Guest, u/kenzika, visited Disneyland Resort over the weekend and said they also noticed an odd smell. However, they said it didn’t smell like formaldehyde:

Was at Disney from the 4th-7th and we kept saying how stinky it was. Not sure about formaldehyde smell but I was shocked by the stench. Disney needs to step up their game.

It’s important to note that while formaldehyde is a toxic chemical, it can be smelled by most humans before it reaches levels that can cause health effects. According to the Department of Public Health:

Because of its strong odor, formaldehyde can be smelled at very low levels. The typical person can smell formaldehyde at levels less than those that might cause health effects. People who are hypersensitive or who have respiratory problems may experience effects at levels lower than what can be smelled. There are ways of testing the air to learn how much formaldehyde is present.

Disneyland Resort hasn’t responded publicly about the formaldehyde-like smell at Disneyland Park.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.