Josh Groban Joins Remake of Animated Disney Classic

The tale as old as time is being reimagined once again… this time for your television screen!

Following the success of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017), starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, The Walt Disney Company announced a 30th Anniversary Special to celebrate the original animated Beauty and the Beast (1991).

Previously, Disney announced that the world would see a Black and Filipino Belle as H.E.R. – real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson – was cast in the leading princess role. At D23 Expo this weekend, Disney revealed that Josh Groban would costar as the Beast/Prince Adam!

Groban previously recorded “Evermore” for the live-action Beauty and the Beast. He will star alongside Joshua Henry as Gaston and EGOT winner Rita Moreno as the narrator.

The Beauty and the Beast special will air on Disney-owned ABC on December 15, 2022, at 8:00 p.m and stream on Disney+ a day later. It’s described as a “hybrid” experience, with the original announcement reading:

The two-hour special will include live never-before-seen musical performances and feature brand-new sets and costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios, though the special will not be shot live.

The hybrid special will be directed by Hamish Hamilton and executive produced by Jon M. Chu. Unlike previous musicals on ABC, it will be shot in front of a live studio audience but not aired live.

More on Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast is world-renowned as part of the golden age of animation. Alan Menken received an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for the film’s score, and Don Hahn received a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture. From Disney:

Be our guest and join the beloved, independent Belle (Paige O’Hara) and the Beast (Robby Benson) with the soul of a prince as they cast an enchanting spell like never before. Disney’s beloved modern classic, the first animated feature film in the history of the Oscars nominated for Best Picture (1991). The music you’ll never forget, the characters who will fill your heart and the magical adventure about finding beauty within all come to spectacular life.

