Concerns Raised About Producer of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Trial Film

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard captivated the nation – so much so that searches for it vastly outnumbered interest in abortion after an anonymous source leaked the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On June 2, a Fairfax County, Virginia jury found that Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in an Op-Ed in The Washington Post and awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) star $15 million.

Depp owes the Aquaman (2018) star $2 million in return, as the jury found him liable for defamatory statements by his former attorney Adam Waldman.

Now, Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard will return to the courtroom in a new way. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, a film detailing the stars’ tumultuous relationship and subsequent defamation trial, premieres on the FOX-owned free streaming service Tubi on September 30. Tubi’s chief content officer, Adam Lewinson, told The Guardian that it was rush-released “to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

Mark Hapka of Days of Our Lives fame will play Depp and Megan Davis will play Heard. Melissa Marty will play Depp’s popular lawyer, Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig will portray Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

Directed by Sara Lohman and written by Guy Nicolucci, Hot Take comes from Fox Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment. It’s executive produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew with additional production by Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic of Ninth House.

While many are excited that the film is coming so soon, others are unhappy, especially with the casting. @liliandaisies said the actors don’t accurately represent the 23-year age gap between Ms. Heard and Mr. Depp: