Fans Say Disney’s a “Pimp,” Disneyland a “Prostitute” Guests Can’t Stop Seeing

Many fans are unhappy with recent changes at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort. Some have called the paid Fastpass+ replacements, Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane, a “trap” and likened them to gambling.

This week, a Disney Parks fan asked others why they were unwilling to criticize or stand up to price increases and unfavorable changes by The Walt Disney Company. “I don’t see enough of that you can love Disney and what it means to you and what it makes while also acknowledging that it is a very bad corporation,” they wrote.

One Disneyland Resort fan, Reddit user u/pementomento, offered a strange yet popular analogy that took the fan community by storm:

Disneyland is like a high-end prostitute, managed by an abusive pimp, and has a drug addiction. Clients don’t necessarily support that lifestyle, drug habit, or how the pimp treats her, but they go anyway because they get pleasure from the experience and have the money to do it. It’s transactional. People aren’t there to make political statements or other judgments. It just comes down to pleasure and price. People don’t want to “stand up to Disney” (by not partaking in the transaction) because the transaction still makes sense. When the transaction stops making sense, people will stop. For a small minority, that’s already happened.

The comment received many votes of support and responses like “perfect comparison.”

“I’ve chosen to stop doing business with certain corporations I disagree with (or never gave my business in the first place), but others I continue to give my business too even as I vocally criticize sh*tty practices,” u/Objective-Ad5620 replied. “…No matter how hard we try to make ethical consumer choices, inevitably something in the process is probably problematic or harmful or exploitative. So at the end of the day we just have to decide what makes sense for us.”

Do you support Disney’s current business practices?