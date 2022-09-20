Disneyland Ride Stopped, Lights Turned on to Escort Guest Off

For some Guests, a ride interruption is an inconvenience. But for many Disney Parks fans, it’s a dream! When the lights come on in a dark attraction, Guests get a rare behind-the-scenes look at props, special effects, and ride secrets.

This was the case when Reddit user u/starvinfilmstudent got stuck on Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Resort. They shared three photos from Madam Leota’s Séance Circle:

The Disneyland Park Guest further explained that the ride stopped briefly for a nearby Guest to be escorted off the ride. It is unknown if the Guest was escorted off due to unruly behavior or a medical emergency. The lights turned off after the Guest exited, and other Guests were allowed to continue their ride.

The Guest said it was a special moment for them as a Disneyland Resort fan. “Especially with the classics, has no idea it was literally just string and wire and almost no screens! Loved every moment,” they wrote.

Jack Skellington takes over The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park for Halloween and Christmas each year.

Take a tour of the eerie estate’s merry macabre makeover—and meet some real holidays spirits. Decked Out for the Hallow-Days

Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other Nightmare nasties will be on hand to wish you “Season’s Screamings!”

