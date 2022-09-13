Iconic Disneyland Attraction Rumored to be Closing in Near Future

Disneyland is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions such as the Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, “it’s a small world”, Splash Mountain, and Peter Pan’s Flight, just to name a few. There are so many choices Guests can choose from that deciding on what to wait in line for may prove difficult, especially now that Guests have to deal with Disney Genie.

However, if there’s one thrill ride you have to experience when visiting Disneyland, it has to be the Indiana Jones Adventure.

The Indiana Jones Adventure is located in Disneyland’s Adventureland and is considered a classic in both Disney Imagineering history and in Disney Park history.

The ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple. Since opening at the Disneyland Resort, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney Parks and continues to entertain thousands of Guests every day.

If you have not had the chance to ride this incredible experience, check out Disney’s official description below:

An Ancient Legend Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes. Brave Unimaginable Perils

Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder. If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones!

Unfortunately, we have reported that this attraction has seen better days. The ride is fairly old at this point and remains popular, meaning it sees a lot of wear and tear. However, the current state that the ride is in is quite lacking, to say the least.

However, one Guest is claiming they talked to a Cast Member about these issues and that a fix is on the way. The encounter was shared on Reddit and can be seen below:

I talked with a CM in-the-know a couple of days ago when i was in the park and we were discussing the state of the Indy ride. i was told that the ride will be undergoing a large refurb project starting towards the end of the year or early next, lasting “a few months”. The CM didn’t have any specific detail to pass along other than it would fix a lot of broken things and restore a lot of the former glory to the ride. I asked about the cinder / ice machine effect (won’t be fixed), but overall things will be improved upon and repaired; i didn’t ask about the snake, the fog effects, fireball effects, and so on, so no details on that. i was hesitant to press for too much info since the person seemed like they wanted to avoid talking too much about it, but the person did have a big smile to my reaction on being told, with me as a long-time fan of the ride and having ridden it when it opened back in 1995 when it was at the height of its functionality.

A few issues were compiled in another Reddit post:

Giant snake animatronic does not work

Fog machine is broken

Bad audio

Skeleton dart room effect is lacking

The boulder doesn’t roll often

Of course, this is just speculation and rumor at this point, but it would make sense for the attraction to shut down considering all of the issues Guests have been complaining about.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Do you think this ride is in desperate need of a refurbishment?