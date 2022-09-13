Guests Turned Away, Not Allowed to Ride Disney’s Newest Attraction

The newest attraction to open at the Walt Disney World Resort came in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The ride opened just a few months ago and is EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster.

Since opening, the ride has proved to be very popular as it offers a thrilling yet fun experience for the whole family, although a lot of Guests have reported issues with motion sickness after coming off the ride.

It is important to note that Cosmic Rewind utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Per Disney:

A virtual queue is in place for this attraction. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue is not available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue. Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

Fans of director James Gunn’s Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), will know that the films harness the power of music throughout the storyline. The songs that Guests will be entertained with while riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World are:

“September” by Earth, Wind and Fire

“Disco Inferno” by the Trammps

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan

Disney describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

However, due to the somewhat confusing reservation system, issues can arise. Recently, Guests were turned away from the attraction. You can see the situation unfold in a video shared on Twitter which is linked down below:

wow i miss the old days of disney. this is so sad pic.twitter.com/Qmd57lxv45 — sarah (@sarahfromcs) September 13, 2022

As you can see, the ride was at a “zero” wait during the evening hours, but that didn’t mean Guests had an easy time riding. This Guest reports that because they did not have a boarding group at 6 p.m., they were turned away from the attraction.

This is an unfortunate side effect of the somewhat confusing reservation policy Disney utilizes for its newer rides. Hopefully, when TRON Lightcycle/Run opens at Magic Kingdom, these issues will be ironed out.

Have you been able to experience this new ride yet?