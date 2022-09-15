Disneyland Location Reopens After Month-Long Closure

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland boast an incredible collection of places that Guests can get fun and unique food, snacks, and beverages. And speaking of beverages, Disneyland offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options for Guests of all ages to enjoy.

The Hollywood Lounge at Disneyland is a place where Guests can “Quench your thirst” at a stand offering a super lineup of non-alcoholic and alcoholic libations. Located just behind Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!, Guests will find the Hollywood Lounge, which features an assortment of themed drinks that rotate depending on the season.

Unfortunately, this location closed down last month for an unknown reason. But thankfully, as of September 15, 2022, the Hollywood Lounge is open yet again at Disney California Adventure.

Disney California Adventure opened in 2001 as a celebration of all things California. Over the years, the Disney Park has evolved to include the opportunity to step into your favorite film universes from all things Pixar to Avengers Campus. Guests can ride Radiator Springs Racers through the world of Cars or fly around the globe while aboard Soarin’ Around the World.

Speaking of alcohol, we reported on Disneyland security catching a small child running loose with alcohol in hand. Disney has strict rules about alcohol and underage drinking at its Parks and Resorts to ensure that Guests are safe and abiding by the law.

Although the child seemed to be carrying the drink for his mother, it should be noted that even seeing a child handle alcohol could be enough for a security guard or Cast Member to give a warning or possibly even remove a family from the Park. Another incident involving alcohol and minors occurred at the Universal Orlando Resort Guests. Guests were charged with giving alcohol to minors and, as a result, allegedly received one-year bans from Universal Parks.

