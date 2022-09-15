Disney Quick-Service Eatery Closes Unexpectedly, Reopening Uncertain

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland boast an incredible collection of places that Guests can get fun and unique food, snacks, and beverages. The most popular locations tend to be quick-service restaurants, primarily due to how “quick” they are.

Guests enjoy the ability to get a quick bite to eat while running through the Parks, as most will want to spend time riding attractions.

Unfortunately, one of these locations recently shut down at Disney’s Animal Kingdom earlier today.

Dino Diner can be found at the DinoLand U.S.A. section of the Park and offers delicious treats. Guests noticed that carts and shrubs had been positioned around the quick-service restaurant, and when looking at the official website, there are no operating hours listed.

Disney has not made a statement or announcement regarding the location at this time.

When this small eatery is open, Guests can chomp down on some churros with chocolate sauce or get their claws on dino drinks like ice cold sodas and frosty frozen lemonade—all served from a playful, old-time trailer.

This comes just days after Disney revealed it has plans to potentially retheme the entirety of DinoLand U.S.A. However, this closure comes way too soon to be associated with these “blue sky” plans. Still, it is curious how quickly and abruptly this location closed.

