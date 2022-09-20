Guests Given Rare, Super-Magical Experience During Disney’s Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes Guests into Mickey’s dreams as they visit some of the most iconic Disney animated stories.

Over the years, it has become a truly beloved part of the Disney Parks experience.

Unfortunately, Fantasmic! is only operating at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Walt Disney World’s version of the show has yet to return, but Disney appears to be gearing up for its return very soon.

Thankfully, as we mentioned, Guests visiting Disneyland will still be able to get their Fantasmic! fill when visiting Disneyland. A few lucky Guests had a jaw-dropping experience recently during this show and we’d love to let you know about it.

post went viral detailing a very special experience Guests had when viewing this infamous show. A Guest shared a very heartwarming story of a special Cast Member interaction that led to an incredible viewing experience.

The story goes: “A CM came up to my fiancee and I as we waited to watch Fantasmic and said we were chosen as special guests. She took us to the special seating area with chairs where we were front and center. An excellent top off to an amazing trip celebrating our birthdays and engagement.” The Guest later goes on to state how magical their entire trip has been: “We were getting lots of tiny bits of magic this whole trip. It really reminded us why Disneyland is such a magical place and it’s the CMs who make it that way. I had to resist the urge to spend the whole show taking pictures because when am I going to get that clear of a view. And if I had my DSLR it’d be even harder to resist. But it was great to just live in the moment. But I had to capture the finale.” The Guest shared a photo they took during their magical Fantasmic! showing: A CM came up to my fiancee and I as we waited to watch Fantasmic and said we were chosen as special guests. She took us to the special seating area with chairs where we were front and center. An excellent top off to an amazing trip celebrating our birthdays and engagement. from Disneyland

While Walt Disney World Resort fans eagerly await Fantasmic!’s return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park Guests can watch the show twice each night. From Disneyland Resort:

Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show—starring Mickey Mouse. When Dreams Come to Life

As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America. When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.

