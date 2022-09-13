This Disney Park has completely removed a key feature, leaving fans shocked. What are the plans for this offering?

Disney Parks constantly try to improve Guests’ experiences when visiting the Park, with new attractions and offerings, innovative entertainment offerings, and so much more. However, some improvements require the Parks to remove some features before taking further actions.

This recently happened at Disneyland Paris, where a key feature was removed entirely from the Park.

Recently, Guests visiting the Parisian Park could notice that the moving walkways that would take Guests into Disneyland Paris from the parking lots had been completely removed from the paths.

DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) posted images of the former location of these moving walkways, which are now completely empty, leaving massive holes on the ground leading to the Parisian Disney Park.

The parking lot’s 12 moving walkways (which only a few veterans claim to have seen in operation one day) are being dismantled and gradually replaced, which offers a rather unusual and unusual sight.

Les 12 trottoirs roulants du parking (que seuls quelques anciens racontent avoir vus fonctionner un jour) sont en cours de démontage et remplacement progressif, ce qui offre une vision plutôt insolite et inhabituelle. pic.twitter.com/JTgx7wg4yC — DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) September 9, 2022

These moving walkways have proven to be problematic for Disneyland Paris for quite some time, as Guests have commented they have remained out of order for a long time.

Inside the Magic recently reported on Guests jumping the fences set out by Cast Members and trespassing into the area, which, at the time, appeared to be closed for maintenance. This was, of course, before the moving walkways were removed from the Disney Park. You can read more about that story here.

While it could be expected to see the paths leading to Disneyland Paris as shown above for a long time, especially considering that fans comment that they remained broken for a long time, Disney shocked fans once again with the recent arrival of brand-new moving walkways already arriving at the Parisian Park.

Again, DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) posted images of these new deliveries, commenting:

The parking lot’s new moving walkways are beginning to be delivered: the first have just arrived straight from Spain. They are supplied by the company TK Elevator whose models of moving walkways can cover distances of up to 200 meters.

Les nouveaux trottoirs roulants du parking commencent à être livrés : les premiers viennent d'arriver tout droit d'Espagne. Ils sont fournis par la société TK Elevator dont les modèles de trottoirs roulants peuvent couvrir des distances allant jusqu'à 200 mètres. pic.twitter.com/mDY6M5HUow — DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger) September 10, 2022

And to add to this surprisingly fast progress on the project, Guests visiting Disneyland Paris this morning could see workers installing the first moving walkways at the Parisian Park, as shared by Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp).

The workers are starting to lay the new moving walkways along the Visitor’s parking lot of @DisneylandParis!

Les ouvriers commencent à poser le nouveau tapis roulant le long du parking Visiteurs de @DisneylandParis ! 🚧 pic.twitter.com/FBtUqBCOtx — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) September 12, 2022

While there is still no official timeline for this new upgrade, fans will surely be able to make their way into Disneyland Paris on the brand-new moving walkways very soon.

Did you ever see these moving walkways working? Are you excited to see them finally getting replaced at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below!